ESPN Fires NBA Announcer After 15 Years

A longtime NBA announcer has been fired by ESPN. Mark Jackson went to Instagram on Monday and said that his "services were no longer needed" at the network. The is comes after ESPN fired Jackson's broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy, and the two are the many on-air talents that ESPN has let go due to cost-cutting measures.

"Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be part of the organization for the past 15+ years," Jackson said in the Instagram post. "I would also like to thank the NBA Fans watching at home and in the arenas throughout the league for all your sport."

Jackson went on to send a message to Van Gundy, Mike Breen and Lisa Salters. "It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me… and learn so much from them," Jackson said about Breen and Van Gundy. "Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I'm so proud at the work she continues to do."

With Jackson and Van Gundy gone, ESPN is reportedly bringing in former NBA coach Doc Rivers to be part of the broadcast team with Breen. Additionally, ESPN has promoted Doris Burke to be part of the broadcast crew, making her the first woman to be an analyst for the NBA Finals, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Marchand also said that ESPN was looking to keep Jackson as part of the "B" team with Mark Jones. However, network executives have been impressed with Richard Jefferson and JJ Reddick and want them to call bigger games. That meant Jackson would be working on the third team despite ESPN doesn't make specific declarations. ESPN reportedly realized that Jackson works well with Van Gundy and thought would not offer much without him. Jackson had just two years remaining on his contract.

Jackson, 58, joined ESPN in 2006 after playing in the NBA from 1987-2004. He was with the network until 2011 when he became the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. Jackson was the coach of the Warriors for three seasons and posted a 121-109 record. Jackson returned to ESPN in 2014 after being fired by the Warriors as their head coach. As a player, Jackson was named Rookie of the Year in 1988, named to the All-Star team in 1989 and led the NBA in assists in 1997.