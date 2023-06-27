ESPN NFL Analyst Reportedly Leaving Network After Four Years

An ESPN veteran is leaving the network. According to Front Office Sports, ESPN NFL analyst Rob Ninkovich will not return to the network when his contract expires this summer. He joined ESPN in 2019 after playing 11 seasons in the NFL. During his time at ESPN, Ninkovich has appeared on NFL Live, Get Up and SportsCenter.

This news comes as ESPN continues to cut talent payrolls. It was recently reported that longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett is leaving as well as NHL analyst Chris Chelios. Additionally, ESPN eliminated the radio morning show Keyshawn, JWill and Max with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman.

Ninkovich, 39, began his NFL career when he was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Miami Dolphins before joining the New England Patriots in 2009 and would be with the team for eight seasons. While in New England, Ninkovich helped the team win two Super Bowls and was named to the Patriots All-2010s Team and their All-Dynasty Team. While playing linebacker for the Patriots, Ninkovich recorded 454 tackles, 46 sacks, and five interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He announced his retirement from the NFL in 2017.

While speaking on Season Ticket in 2017, Ninkovich talked about his journey to the NFL. "My story is pretty awesome, he said. "I came in as a tryout guy. Most tryout guys are exactly that: they come in for a tryout, they are told at the end of their tryout, 'Hey, we'll give you a ring if we have any issues or something down the road pops up.' And usually nothing ever comes up for those guys and then that's it, their career is over ... I was a very confident guy in my ability but I had just been told many times, 'Hey, you're not big enough, you're not fast enough.'

"And then, when I came to New England, I knew it was my time. So, in 2009, the team was kind of in a different state on the edge, kind of like where they're at right now. [Mike] Vrabel was gone, they had Adalius Thomas but he wasn't exactly what they thought he was. It was kind of the right place, right time for me. Just like everything is in life. And I capitalized on the opportunity and then I just never wanted to let it go because it meant so much to me."