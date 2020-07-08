ESPN's Bomani Jones Sparks Heated Debate Over Falcons QB Matt Ryan

ESPN personality Bomani Jones called out Atlanta Falcons fans for their love for quarterback Matt Ryan, and it led to a heated debate. Earlier this week, Jones went to Twitter to ask Falcons fans why they love Ryan. Jones also took a shot at him, by calling the 2016 NFL MVP a "bad dope" and called fans "silly" for arguing with him. That led to fans attacking Jones for his take on Ryan, which then led to him writing he's glad he's no longer a Falcons fan anymore because he "can't be around that much foolish."

The interesting thing about what Jones tweeted about Ryan came out the same time CBS Sports HQ tweeted an intriguing fact on the Boston College alum. Ryan and Peyton Manning are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least 50,000 passing yards and 300 passing touchdowns in their first 12 seasons. Along with winning the MVP award in 2016, Ryan led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance and was a couple of running plays away from bringing home the title. Ryan also won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008 and has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in nine consecutive seasons, the second-longest streak in NFL history. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Ryan.