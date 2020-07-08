ESPN's Bomani Jones Sparks Heated Debate Over Falcons QB Matt Ryan
ESPN personality Bomani Jones called out Atlanta Falcons fans for their love for quarterback Matt Ryan, and it led to a heated debate. Earlier this week, Jones went to Twitter to ask Falcons fans why they love Ryan. Jones also took a shot at him, by calling the 2016 NFL MVP a "bad dope" and called fans "silly" for arguing with him. That led to fans attacking Jones for his take on Ryan, which then led to him writing he's glad he's no longer a Falcons fan anymore because he "can't be around that much foolish."
The interesting thing about what Jones tweeted about Ryan came out the same time CBS Sports HQ tweeted an intriguing fact on the Boston College alum. Ryan and Peyton Manning are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to have at least 50,000 passing yards and 300 passing touchdowns in their first 12 seasons. Along with winning the MVP award in 2016, Ryan led the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance and was a couple of running plays away from bringing home the title. Ryan also won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008 and has thrown for at least 4,000 yards in nine consecutive seasons, the second-longest streak in NFL history. Here's a look at what fans had to say about Ryan.
or, falcons fans, i'll put it like this: all those things you say put matt ryan in the hall of fame only get him in if you think there's bonus points for doing it with the falcons.
is that what you guys are saying? are you admitting what that narcotic really is?— bomani (@bomani_jones) July 6, 2020
i never thought i'd get called an idiot this much for saying matt ryan isn't a hall of famer. whew, i'm so glad i don't root for the falcons anymore cuz i can't be around that much foolish.— bomani (@bomani_jones) July 6, 2020
Only 2 QBs in NFL history have at least 50k passing yards and 300 passing TD in their first 12 seasons:
Peyton Manning— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 7, 2020
Matt Ryan#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/0XQqU9E5Dc
Matt Ryan has:
More career passing yards than 25 of the 28 QBs in the HOF
More TDs than 25 of the 28
Better passing ypg average than every HOF QB
I’m waiting for a valid reason why he isn’t a Hall of Famer. Come with facts or argue with your mother.— Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) July 7, 2020
Matt Ryan could save a basket of babies from a house fire and folks would complain about how he didn't do enough to prevent the fire.— Atl Sports Guy (@AtlSportsGuy2) July 7, 2020
serious question: why do y’all hate matt ryan? he’s one of the nicest guys, isn’t arrogant, doesn’t talk shit. he just goes out and plays football.— mvp julio 👑😈 #BLM 🖤🖤 (@arkesh_ray) July 8, 2020
I believe that Kyle Shanahan is the best offensive play caller in the league. But if you take Matt Ryan out of the picture his QBs have had 2 pro bowl seasons out of 10 so I think we can stop acting as if anybody in the league could have put up that 2016 MVP season— Andy (@AndySGallagher) July 7, 2020
let me drop some facts real quick:— mvp julio 👑😈 #BLM 🖤🖤 (@arkesh_ray) July 7, 2020
• yes matt ryan > michael vick
• yes matt ryan > cam newton
• yes matt ryan > joe flacco
• yes matt ryan > teddy bridgewater
can y’all stop disrespecting and slandering the man. this is getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/OcAvdaM1tn
At this point I’m hoping Matt Ryan can have that John Elway career arc and steak a ring or two on the way out.— Black Bird (@ATLBlackbirds) July 8, 2020
He would never make it he’s 4-61 against teams above .500... also Matt Ryan had a 148 Passer Rating casual https://t.co/ZZfLouJxMy— SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) July 7, 2020
Y'all really disrespecting Matt Ryan. I saw this Get Up list of Top-10 of QBs & you mean to tell me you have Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott & Matt Stafford in it over Ryan???? Come on man!!— Jamie Walker (@CoachWorkMedia) July 8, 2020
Matt Ryan in 2012 NFCCG: 30/42 396 yards 3 TD/1 INT
Colin Kaepernick in 2012 NFCCG: 16/21 233 yards 1 TD
This is such a bad look for you. https://t.co/CmeAA5qjdc— Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) July 7, 2020
I got news for you, #MattRyan was an elite, dominant, franchise-changing QB before the #Falcons drafted #JulioJones.
When that happened, Ryan ascended further and worked his way to becoming one of the 30 greatest QBs in the history of professional football.
@ me—I have my ☕️.— Ryan Michael 🏈 (@theryanmichael) July 7, 2020
Every Matt Ryan hater with no stats and an anime avi in Bomani’s mentions saying 28-3 pic.twitter.com/pKcWPPRmxY— SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) July 7, 2020
So a sure fire Hall of Famer isn’t good enough? If they run the ball vs NE after Julios catch, no one is coming up with these twitter click headlines https://t.co/ZhqUc71hpb— John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) July 7, 2020
From the Dolphins beat writer ....
Matt Ryan = Chad Pennington?
I guess writing about an awful football team who was dumb as hell to draft Jake Long over Matt Ryan gets you these takes ....
Pennington’s career is about 3-1/2 Matt Ryan seasons https://t.co/eKqZE5YVMF— John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) July 7, 2020
Chad Pennington wouldn’t take himself over Matt Ryan https://t.co/yUdDUzJR7A— John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) July 7, 2020
They put Matthew Stafford above Matt Ryan 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hSiGk0Jfjm— Matthew L.J. Gerber (@GerboXL) July 8, 2020
Scout's Notebook: Matt Ryan's right. He is the best quarterback in the NFC South in 2020, @BuckyBrooks sayshttps://t.co/dfdVNLzY0V pic.twitter.com/xibrYB0Ixa— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 3, 2020
This is a wild #Falcons stat.
From 2012-2019, #MattRyan has AVERAGED 4,655 passing yards every 16 games while completing 67.3% of his passes.
Wait...WHAT?
That’s not a career-high, that’s his AVERAGE over an 8-year stretch. pic.twitter.com/lydNqq6xG3— Ryan Michael 🏈 (@theryanmichael) July 4, 2020