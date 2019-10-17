Falcons’ Matt Ryan Poised to Make History During Rams Game on Sunday

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has a chance to do something no other NFL player has done in history when the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. According to Gil Brant, a former Dallas Cowboys executive and columnist for NFL.com, Ryan can become the first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards of his team’s first seven games this year. Last week, Ryan threw for 356 yards against the Arizona Cardinals and is currently tied with two players with six consecutive 300-yard games to start the season. The first player to do it was San Francisco 49ers QB Steve Young in 1998 and the second was St. Louis Rams QB Kurt Warner in 2000.

The only problem for Ryan is the Falcons aren’t winning games. They currently have a 1-5 record and since their loss in the Super Bowl two and half years they have won just 18 of 38 regular-season games.

The Falcons have issues on both sides of the ball, but Ryan has been the least of the team’s problems. He has completed 72 percent of his passes and thrown for 2,011 yards, a league-leading 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 102.7 passer rating.

This week, Ryan talked about how the Falcons can turn things around and it starts with getting a win on Sunday against a Rams team that has lost their last three games.

“We have to find a way to get the job done,” Ryan said via the Falcons official website. “We have to find a way individually to make sure we have our best performance on Sunday and we have to keep our mindset on what’s in front of us as opposed to what’s happened so far.”

With the team struggling, head coach Dan Quinn could be on the hot seat. Ryan talked about Quinn and the job he’s done this year and he likes the fact how he’s been able to lead the team when things aren’t going well.

“He’s been awesome,” Ryan said. “He is so consistent day in and day out. His message is always different but it’s fresh. It hits home to where we’re at as a team. He’s done that the entire time that I’ve been with him and he’s been here. He’s been great.”

Ryan has put together a strong NFL career. Along with winning Rookie of the Year in 2008 and MVP in 2016, Ryan has thrown for 48,731 yards and 310 touchdowns. His career passing yards and passing touchdowns rank 11th all-time in the NFL.