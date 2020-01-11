ESPN Announces Two-Part ’30 for 30′ Documentary on Michael Vick

The story of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is about to be told by ESPN. This week, it was announced that ESPN Films will release the next 30 for 30 documentary on Thursday, Jan. 30, and it will be all about the former star Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. The documentary will be called Vick and it will be a two-part series. When the first part of Vick airs on Jan. 30, the second part will air the following Thursday, Feb. 6. Both parts will air at 9 p.m. ET.

“Vick quickly went from superstar athlete to national pariah; from one of the most popular players in the NFL – and all of sports – to a man as ostracized as virtually any public figure in America,” the synopsis stated in the press release. “Yet Vick’s style of play would revolutionize the position of quarterback, and his success on the field would open doors for other black quarterbacks to follow. The full story is chronicled in Vick directed by award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a historical documentary filmmaker, I was interested in placing Michael Vick’s life within larger historical narratives – narratives about race and sports, poverty and power, and about the criminal justice system,” Nelson said. “In the film, we get to see how Vick’s childhood affects the choices he makes, as well as how these larger social forces shape his trajectory. I hope that viewers of the film can gain a fuller understanding of the social context that gave rise to Vick’s story, as well as its reverberating impact.”

In 2007, Vick pleaded guilty to his involvement in a dogfighting ring and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. During that time, Vick was the starting quarterback for the Falcons and he missed two years before joining the Eagles in 2009. He also spent time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers before officially retiring as a member of the Falcons in 2017.

Vick became a star during his time in Atlanta, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times from 2001-2006 and he led the team to the NFC Championship game during the 2004 season. He became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and he’s the all-time leading in rushing yards for a quarterback with 6,109. His single-season rushing record was broken by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this year, finishing the 2019 season with 1,206 yards on the ground.