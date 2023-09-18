ESPN and ABC to Air Two 'Monday Night Football' Games Tonight

NFL fans are in for a treat tonight. There will be two Monday Night Football games to end Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The first game will be the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers and will air on ESPN and ESPN 2 (ManningCast) at 7:15 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and will air on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Saints (1-0) and the Panthers (0-1) are playing in a big division game because they need to keep up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons as they are both 2-0 to start the year. A loss for the Panthers would put them behind the eight ball when it comes to the NFC South lead. Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is looking to have a bounce-back performance as he threw for 148 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Falcons last week.

"Not good; not good enough to win," Young said of his performance, per the Panthers' official website. "Made crucial turnovers, which (I) can't do, especially where they happened. We didn't score enough to win, and again, that falls on me. That falls on my shoulders. So I need to improve. I need to be better. Going to learn from it."

The Browns (1-0) and the Steelers (0-1) are playing in a big AFC North game. If the Browns win, they stay tied with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. A loss for the Steelers would put them tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for last place in the division. Steelers safety Keanu Neal recently said the team knows what needs to be done not to fall 0-2 at the end of the night.

"Execution," Neal said, per the Steelers' official website. "Having a deep understanding of the details and really just playing our game. That is really it. I think we had a good plan in place. We just didn't execute that plan as well as we should have. That ultimately hurts us when we have tips and tales of what the opposing team is planning on doing in certain situations and we don't execute in those situations based on the plan that is given to us. That hurts us. That execution piece is big."