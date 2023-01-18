Monday Night Football Alum Lisa Guerrero Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage on Live TV During a Game

Lisa Guerrero was a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football nearly 20 years ago, and it was a challenging experience for her. In an interview with PEOPLE, the 58-year-old journalist shared her experience on Monday Night Football, which is also talked about in her new memoir Warrior. And one of the more shocking revelations Guererro shared was she had a miscarriage while she was on-air during a game late in the 2003 season.

"People who knew what was going on with [my boss] Freddie and who read how I was being treated in the media already looked at me with such pity," Guerrero said. "I was a shell of myself. And I felt such shame and embarrassment that the last thing I was going to say is, 'Oh, and by the way, I just had a miscarriage.' Most of my best friends will learn about it by reading the book.

My memoir Warrior (out Tuesday https://t.co/3KVN7MeED7 ) reveals some traumatic events I endured and my recovery from them. I shared with @people one of these experiences: a miscarriage while I was the Monday Night Football sideline reporter during a game. https://t.co/VJSNiRXCLy pic.twitter.com/v2PW6sziGx — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) January 18, 2023

"I don't blame one person for this. The miscarriage wasn't because of Freddie, and it wasn't because of one radio talk show host or one bad column. It was a culmination of the entire season of negativity and cruelty. It was really cruel." At the time, Guerrero was dating MLB pitcher Scott Erickson, and she said the two agreed they are not having children. However, the Inside Edition correspondent began to "fantasize about what our baby would be like."



In Warrior, Guerrero goes into detail about how she knew she was having a miscarriage. As she was giving her report on Monday Night Football, Guerrero felt dizzy and nauseated while also feeling a "dampness between my legs." In between working, Guerrero would race to the bathroom to clean herself up. And when the game ended, she headed to the plane and changed clothes in the bathroom while dumping her underwear and pants in the garbage.

Guerrero also talked about how she was harassed during her time on Monday Night Football. "I was trying to be Barbara Walters while all these radio sports-show guys were trying to be the next Howard Stern," she told PEOPLE. "They did it for sport — just eviscerating me constantly and talking about my breasts and sexual acts and how I probably was able to get all these big athletes to talk to me." ABC Sports fired Guerrero from Monday Night Football shortly after the 2003 season. She began working for Inside Edition in 2006 and later became Chief Investigative Correspondent for the show.