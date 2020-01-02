Errol Spence Crash: Police Video Shows Blood Drawn at Hospital, Gun Found

Boxing star Errol Spence was in a serious car crash back in October and his injuries were so bad he was rushed to the hospital. At the time, video footage of the crash was released, but now, TMZ has additional footage of police drawing blood from Spence at the hospital as well as them discovering a loaded gun at the crash site. Police were able to get blood from Spence while he was being treated at the hospital. The accident occurred in Dallas and Spence was ejected out of his Ferrari.

“The Ferrari veered left over the center median on to the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt,” police said.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The other video shows police discovering a loaded gun at the crash site. They were surprised to only see the gun, but they were also shocked to see that type of gun as they said it’s worth $1,000.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith said to ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Spence is not expected to be hit with any charges when it comes to the gun because they can’t link it to the boxer. However, Spence has been charged with DWI as his blood-alcohol level was above the legal limit.

Spence is one of the best boxers in the world as he’s currently the unified welterweight champion. His last match was in September and he defeated Shawn Porter via split decision.

“It feels good to win,” Spence said. “This is a lifetime dream. It shows hard work pays off. Thanks, Shawn Porter, my whole team and all my Texas people for coming out.”

“Shawn Porter is a rough and awkward fighter,” Spence continued “I didn’t get off what I wanted to. He’s a true champion. He made it tough.”

Spence currently has a 26-0 record. The 29-year old boxing star made his debut in 2012 and he won the IBF Welterweight title back in 2017 by defeating Kell Brook. When Spence defeated Porter on Sept. 28, he obtained the WBC Welterweight Championship.