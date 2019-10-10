Video of Boxing Champion Errol Spence’s Car Accident Released

Errol Spence, a boxing champion, was in a car accident in Dallas on Thursday morning and there’s now a video that shows how bad the accident was. CBS 11 News in Dallas was able to obtain footage from a nearby security camera that shows Spence losing his control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. After the accident, Spence was sent to the hospital and he’s expected to be okay.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Premier Boxing Champions spokesman Tim Smith said to ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

According to the Dallas police, the accident occurred at 2:53 a.m. They described how the accident happened.

“The Ferrari veered left over the center median on to the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt,” police said.

Spence is currently in intensive care but there has been no other update on his health as of Thursday afternoon.

Spence’s last match came again Shawn Porter and he was able to win the match via split decision last month. The match was big because he was able to unify the welterweight championships.

“It feels good to win,” said Spence per Premier Boxing Champions. “This is a lifetime dream. It shows hard work pays off. Thanks, Shawn Porter, my whole team and all my Texas people for coming out.”

“Shawn Porter is a rough and awkward fighter,” Spence continued “I didn’t get off what I wanted to. He’s a true champion. He made it tough.”

Porter gave respect to Spence after the match.

“He’s a strong kid,” said Porter. “We both came in to do the job. I think I had a little more than what he expected, but he handled it. Congratulations to him and his team. We’re proud of what we did.”

Spence currently has a 26-0 record. The 29-year old boxer made his debut back in 2012 and he won the IBF Welterweight title back in 2017 by defeating Kell Brook via knockout. When Spence defeated Porter on September, 28, he was able to win the WBC Welterweight Championship.