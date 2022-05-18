Erin Andrews Reacts to Tom Brady Joining Fox Sports

✖

Tom Brady will be joining Fox Sports as the lead NFL analyst, and his future sideline reporter is ready. After the announcement was made, Erin Andrews went to her Instagram Story to show how much she is excited for Brady to be part of the team. Andrews is seen working out and asked "anything new today?" before showing a Brady jersey on her wall. In the story, Andrews tagged Brady, NFL on Fox and Kevin Burkhardt who was recently named the No. 1 play-by-play announcer.

It's clear Andrews is excited for her future co-worker but she was a little sad when the news broke. When speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Andrews revealed why the timing of the announcement was not the best. "I'm actually bummed out because the day I was supposed to go have lunch with Tom Bergeron, the Tom Brady announcement was made and I had to go to FOX," she said. "Tom ruined my Tom lunch. And actually, Tom Bergeron is from New England, so, I was like, 'I never thought I would say this to you, but Tom Brady just ruined our lunch, so, from one Tom to another, I'll have to catch up with you soon.'"

Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract to call games for Fox, making him the highest-paid broadcaster in the NFL. But he will start his new job as soon as he retires from the NFL. In February shortly after Brady retired for the first time, PopCulture.com spoke to Andrews, who revealed why he wanted Brady to continue playing.

"I love covering the GOAT," Andrews said. "And like I've said multiple times, this is my version of Michael Jordan. I didn't get a chance to cover that. I was just a kid on a couch screaming for him even though he was beating up on my Boston Celtics. It was some of the coolest times in my career. Listen, it's pretty badass when you're on a Friday, you get on a conference call with Tom Brady and he's breaking down the season with you. You're like, 'Holy crap. This is my job.' That's why selfishly I'm really bummed out."