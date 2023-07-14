Erin Andrews Reveals She Lost Twin Embryos Via Surrogacy Pregnancy Before Son's Birth

Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, are officially parents as they welcomed a baby boy last month via surrogate. However, the couple has had their share of challenges when it comes to becoming new parents. In an interview with TODAY.com, Andrews revealed that the couple came close to having twins.

"We lost twins via surrogacy and that was really hard," she says. "I really struggled mentally. I didn't handle it very well ... I kind of tried to push it aside and act like everything was OK." Andrews has struggled with infertility for the last nine years. When the 45-year-old Fox NFL reporter was set to undergo her seventh round of IVF in 2021, she talked about how much it took a toll on her physically and emotionally.

"You feel like s—. You feel bloated and hormonal for a week and a half. You could go through this whole experience and get absolutely nothing out of it — that's the crazy part," she wrote in an essay for Facebook. "It's a ton of money, it's a ton of time, it's a ton of mental and physical anguish. And more times than not, they're unsuccessful."

One of the things that has helped Andrews during the tough times is reaching out to her friends. Andrews is the co-host of the podcast Clam Down with fellow Fox Sports reporter Charissa Thompson, and she reaches out to her when she's not feeling great.

"I've had a lot of fertility issues," Andrews said in an interview with PEOPLE in February. "I just couldn't get out of this funk and I was walking the dog and she was talking to me and I had my phone in my hand, my dog's poop bag in the other, full. My nose is running and I'm just balling on the phone because I don't want to cry in front of my husband and [Thompson] is just making me laugh and you can get it out and I'm like, 'I got a handful of dog poo and my nose is running!' and she's just like, 'I'm going to get you through this poop, alright? Let's go.'"

Andrews' son was born on June 28, and she has enjoyed every minute of being a mother. "I want the connection with him. I can't wait for the chemistry. You know, I'm so far from being maternal in my life because I'm on a football field and I'm working with men," Andrews said to TODAY.com. "I keep staring at him. I want to study everything about him."