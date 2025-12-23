Erin Andrews Hits Back After Her Remarks About Working Holidays Were Misconstrued

FOX Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews had plenty to say to her critics after recent comments she made on a podcast were sorely misunderstood by internet trolls and former colleagues alike.

On an episode of her podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, the 47-year-old sportscaster responded to a viewer question on what people who aspire to work in sports media need to know, what sacrifices you have to make, and why “you have to love what you do to work in sports.”

“This is what one of my first professors said: if you don’t want to make $40,000 in your first job, get out. If you don’t want to be told you need a nose job, get out. If you don’t want to be divorced, get out. If you don’t want to work holidays, get out,” she said.

She continued on by noting that she’ll miss Thanksgiving and Christmas this year to perform her work duties, as she does every year, but she still loves her job.

You miss out on a lot of holidays, weddings, events and you live out of a suitcase – @ErinAndrews explaining why you have to love what you do to work in sports pic.twitter.com/yf5gDbwY5P — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) November 25, 2025

After the clip went live, several people claimed Andrews was ungrateful and inconsiderate of other people who have to work on Thanksgiving and yet aren’t as famous as she is. It came to a head when former ESPN caster Trey Wingo quote-tweeted the clip on Twitter/X, writing, “That’s literally what they pay you for. Erin said it herself once: they pay you for the travel and the sacrifices because doing the games is the fun part.”

She responded to the former ESPN head with a sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek response.

“It sure is Trey. And I’m sure you went back and saw that I wasn’t complaining about working,” she wrote. “I’m sure you saw it was a segment where we answer questions from people. Young woman asking abt being a sideline reporter. What to know about it. What you miss. My whole point its not just abt wanting to be on camera and hanging with athletes. You have to work and love it. And deal with overreactions to click bait.”

It sure is Trey. And I’m sure you went back and saw that I wasn’t complaining about working. I’m sure you saw it was a segment where we answer questions from people. Young woman asking abt being a sideline reporter. What to know about it. What you miss. My whole point its not… — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 27, 2025

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, “And we love it so much bc it’s the best job in the world!!!”