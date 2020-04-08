Eric Dickerson Confronted LA Rams Execs to Scrap New Logo After Comparing It to Private Parts

Eric Dickerson was on a mission to change the Los Angeles Rams’ new logo. Earlier this week, the Hall of Fame running back took to Twitter to announce he spoke to Rams executives about eliminating the new logo after comparing it to private parts. Unfortunately, the Rams did not grant his wish, as they are sticking with the logo for the 2020 season and beyond.

“I spoke with the Rams front office on behalf of our great fans and former players. Unfortunately, the front office is set on their new logos,” Dickerson wrote in the tweet. “I made our feelings crystal clear… why change the best logo in the NFL? When I was drafted by the Rams in 1983, my dream came true of playing professional football for the best city and best fans. I couldn’t wait to put on my Rams uniform and helmet… the best looking uniform/helmet in the NFL! I felt connected to the great Rams legends such as Deacon Jones and Jack Youngblood. My vision was to connect our past, present and future players with our iconic logo. This logo means so much to our former players and fans.”

.@RamsNFL fans, I reviewed your comments regarding our new logos and share in your disappointment. I’ll be speaking with the Rams on our behalf. Please like if you prefer the logo on the left and retweet to vote for the logo on the right (Rams booster club).

-The Rambassador pic.twitter.com/wZuzCzwdER — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) March 25, 2020

The Rams made these changes to go with the new stadium they will be playing in this fall. Dickerson was never a fan of the changes to the logo, telling the Los Angeles Times: “Someone said it looks like a penis; it did. That says it all right there. That should be enough for the Rams to say we messed up. We’re going to keep what we got.”

Dickerson continued: “This product will hardly sell,” Dickerson said. “It’ll sell nothing. I don’t care if it’s three years from now, it still won’t be selling because it doesn’t look good. It’s ugly. … When you put out a brand-new logo and product for your team you expect it to be in the top 5-10 in merchandise sales, and I’m willing to bet that this will be at the very bottom. If I’m wrong, I’ll be the first one to say I’m a jackass and I’ll shut my mouth and say I don’t know what the hell I’m talking about, but I’m willing to bet this will be damn near dead last in sales.”

The Rams have heard the criticism from Dickerson and the fans, but they aren’t going to make any changes. Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said on Twitter: “While it isn’t always the easiest to hear, we value the commentary you have provided on the logo & colors. We are excited about the future of our team, our brand & our stadium, but recognize we can always get better through feedback and engagement and appreciate your passion.”