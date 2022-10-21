Veteran NFL Player Signs With Rams and Releases Major Movie in Same Week

A veteran NFL player is having a week to remember. Offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. And on Friday, Paul's Promise, a film Nsekhe executive produced, was released in theatres nationwide.

Paul's Promise takes place during the 1960s Civil Rights movement and chronicles a man's "journey to hope and healing during a troubled time in our Nation's history that resulted in a decision to serve God and stand up to injustice – a story that continues to make a huge impact on the community to this day." Nsekhe, 36, teamed up with Hula Bowl owner Nick Logo and Mike Ilitch Jr of the Little Caesars Pizza, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Red Wings dynasty to executive produce Paul's Promise, which tells the true story of Paul Holderfield, a former firefighter who became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South.

"Our incredible team worked diligently for months to bring to the big screen the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted firefighter-turned-pastor who dedicated his life to serving others and speaking out against racial injustice," Nsekhe said in a statement. "I'm both proud and humbled to be a part of bringing this beautiful story to life." The cast of Paul's Promise includes Linda Purl, Ryan O'Quinn, Josef Cannon, and former Superman and Buffalo Bills safety Dean Cain.

Nsekhe, began his NFL career in 2012 when he signed with the Indianapolis Colts. He spent time on the Colts' practice squad until he was cut before the start of the 2012 season. Shortly after Nsekhe was released by the Colts, he signed a contract with a then-St. Louis Rams and was with the team until the start of the 2013 season. He went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints and would bounce around the NFL and CFL until he found a home with the Washington Commanders in 2015. Nsekhe would be with Washington for three seasons before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

Nsekhe signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and was there for one season. He signed with the Colts last week before being picked up by the Rams. In his career, Nsekhe played a total of 93 games with 17 starts.