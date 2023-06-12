Cleveland Browns Unveil New Logo Ahead of 2023 Season

The Cleveland Browns are revamping their look for the 2023 season. On Monday, the Browns revealed their new dawg logo, which was selected by fans and players. The logo was created by Houston Mark, a designer who was looking to create a logo that displayed the passion of the fan base. It will be displayed in future merchandise and other uses by the team. This is the first time the Browns updated their dawg logo since 2015, per NFL.com.

"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said, per the team's official website. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice."

"The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team," Mark said. "How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?" Here's a look at fans reacting to the new logo.