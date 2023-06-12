Cleveland Browns Unveil New Logo Ahead of 2023 Season
The Cleveland Browns are revamping their look for the 2023 season. On Monday, the Browns revealed their new dawg logo, which was selected by fans and players. The logo was created by Houston Mark, a designer who was looking to create a logo that displayed the passion of the fan base. It will be displayed in future merchandise and other uses by the team. This is the first time the Browns updated their dawg logo since 2015, per NFL.com.
"We are so excited to unveil a new dawg logo that perfectly encapsulates who we are as a franchise and as a city," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said, per the team's official website. "Our fans have been asking us for a new dawg logo for quite some time, so it made perfect sense for them to select the logo themselves and decide how they want our team to be represented — and they made a great choice."
"The thing I really wanted to focus on was the fans and the relationship they have with the team," Mark said. "How can I make the Cleveland Browns fanbase the forefront of the design while also maintaining this aggressive, no-nonsense attitude?" Here's a look at fans reacting to the new logo.
Introducing our new official dog logo!! 🐾🎉 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/zny6NxobHy— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023
One fan wrote: "This is AMAZING! Print the merch! Plan the parade route! Championship number NINE is essentially guaranteed now! The games are a mere formality with a roster containing this much talent and a logo this cool. GO BROWNS!! WOOF WOOF."
Credit to the Cleveland Browns for giving their fans a voice.
They let fans pick the field logo.
They let fans pick the dawg logo.
Bravo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uyI0froTa6— Nick Karns (@karnsies817) June 12, 2023
Another fan said: "Hopefully they keep the elf midfield and put the new Dawg Pound logo in the Dawg Pound Endzone."
The logo on the left is much better than the one on the right that won the Browns logo contest Imo pic.twitter.com/a5byXbregz— Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) June 12, 2023
A Twitter user said: "I'd pick the right one. It's a lot tougher of a look. The one on the left looks like a Saturday morning cartoon."
Idc what anyone says. This is a good logo #DawgPound #Browns pic.twitter.com/KvOGr1lWJz— J Cle (@_JCle_) June 12, 2023
One person wrote: "I just want to say thank you to all the Browns fans who voted to make this possible."
This will always be my favorite Dawg logo for the #Browns. pic.twitter.com/ThPRLzzUaA— Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) June 12, 2023
One fan tweeted: "Agreed. Don't know why we had to change it tbh but it is what it is."
more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023
One person said: "This is really well done. But as always.... The side shows are great, DOES NOT MATTER IF WE DONT WIN."
My man @JRCherry3 with the fresh new logo!! @Browns pic.twitter.com/0ZxutmPw6F— Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) June 12, 2023
And this fan asked: "Any idea when merch will be available? Father's Day gift idea for my dad unlocked lol."