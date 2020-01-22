Eric Decker Refused Getting a Vasectomy, Despite Wife Jessie James’ Wishes

Former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker and his wife, Jessie James Decker, have three children together and have discussed stopping there. They have a full house and don’t plan on bringing any more into the world at the moment. However, Decker balked at getting a vasectomy after it was mentioned multiple times.

James recently met with E! Online and revealed some details about the conversation she and Decker had. She suggested that he undergo the procedure, but this did not go over particularly well.

“He’s always been very vocal about wanting to be a dad and have all these kids, and I’m right there with him,” she revealed to E! Online. “It’s our pride and joy of our lives, but yeah I’ve asked him, ‘Do you want to make this not a possibility any more to not have anymore kids?”

The conversation continued with James asking if Decker wanted to get a “snip snip and make it permanent,” but he responded by saying “he doesn’t want the power taken from him yet.” Decker expanded upon that statement by saying that a vasectomy would potentially take a lot away from his manhood, and he’s “not ready for it” just yet.

That being said, James doesn’t know if she is done adding to the family. Yes, she did say that she is “at peace” with three children and where the family stands. However, that could change in the future.

“I feel so good about our three,” she continued. “Three is a great number and we’ve got our hands full. But you know, I also have this thought in my head sometimes that I don’t want to regret it two years down the road if I did want a little – what do they call it – a caboose baby.”

Another Decker baby could ultimately happen in the future, especially after the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets receiver announced that he was not ready to undergo a vasectomy. Doing so would take away his ability to produce another child, which would make a permanent decision for the couple.

Until that decision is made, however, James will focus on her 2020 projects. She is currently working on a new album and expects a single to be released this year. Having another baby is not the priority at the moment, and it may not even happen.

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Samsung)