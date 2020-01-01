Eric and Jessie James Decker Share a Smooch in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

Tuesday night, former NFL receiver Eric Decker and his wife, Jessie James Decker, were in New York City to ring in the new decade. As residents of the Nashville area, they could have opted to join 200,000-plus individuals celebrating in Music City, but they went to the Big Apple. Decker celebrated the trip and the end of the year by posting a photo of him and Jessie James kissing in Times Square.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Decker 87 (@ericdecker) on Dec 31, 2019 at 8:10pm PST

“Ringin’ in the new DECADE with my favorite person in the world,” Decker wrote in the caption of the photo. Jessie James also posted an image of the smooch, writing: “Happy New Year to the love of my life.”

The reason for the trip to New York City, as it turns out, was that Jessie James was helping someone become a millionaire. It was revealed on Dec. 31 that she would be partnering with Ryan Seacrest to announce the first Powerball drawing of 2020, which would be taking place shortly after midnight.

This was Seacrest’s 15th consecutive year hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve on ABC, but it was Jessie James’ first time taking part in the festivities. As she revealed to Billboard during a recent interview, making it to midnight is not a high priority in the Decker household due to three young children being present. The family typically heads to bed early and sleeps through the changing of the year.

“My husband and I go to sleep, honestly,” Jessie James said. “We have three kids and we just like to lay low. So we keep trying to prepare ourselves. I’m like, ‘How many cups of coffee am I going to need to stay up?!’ I don’t stay up late anymore!”

The end of the decade was another matter entirely as both she and Decker were on hand for the countdown, as well as the big Powerball reveal. Decker’s Instagram Stories showed his wife hosting the Powerball giveaway with plenty of energy and setting the stage for the massive giveaway that would take place.

More than 300 people from across the country were given the opportunity to fly into New York City for the reveal of the first million-dollar winner of the decade, and Blaine Marston from Maine was ultimately named as the recipient. He was one of the five finalists that had been named in the days leading up to the event.

(Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images)