Ellen DeGeneres, Derek Hough, Athletes and More Rally Around Vanessa Bryant After Kobe and Gianna’s Death

Following the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Ellen DeGeneres, Derek Hough, a number of professional athletes and many more people are rallying around the late NBA icon’s wife, Vanessa. In an Instagram post, Vanessa poured her heart out about what she has been experiencing. That post has since been flooded with comments from many other celebrities, with DeGeneres writing, “There is so much love in the world for you right now. I hope you can feel it.” Derek Hough offered, “Anything and everything we can do for you and the families affected. We love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:59pm PST

“I have written and rewritten this message 12 times. I truly cannot find the words because they all feel weak and worthless in light of the enormous tragedy you, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri are experiencing,” wrote Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You all, including the other families, have been in my prayers multiple times every day and I know God is watching over you and wrapping you in his light and love,” Fishel continued. “My deepest condolences to everyone who loved, and will continue to love forever, the nine souls lost that day.”

“I’m praying for you and your girls to get through this together. You are so loved and supported and I hope you feel that today and everyday,” added soccer star Alex Morgan.

In the caption on her post, Vanessa wrote, “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

She went on to say, “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa also wrote.

Click here to read the full post.