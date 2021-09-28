Eli Manning Gives NSFW Gesture During ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast

Eli Manning thought he could get away with a bold gesture on live TV. During ESPN 2’s , the New York Giants legendary quarterback was talking to his brother, Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning about how a 9-year-old Philadelphia Eagles fan give him the double middle finger when he was still playing in the NFL. Eli Manning did the gesture assuming it would have been blurred out, which it wasn’t.

During the fourth quarter of the game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning issued an apology. “Earlier I gave the double bird, I’m sorry, I guess that’s frowned upon,” Manning said, per New York Daily News. “That’s what a 9-year-old did to me, I thought I could do it back.” Manning’s gesture comes one day after the Giants honored him during the game against the Atlanta Falcons. During halftime, Manning’s No. 10 jersey was retired after putting together a legendary career.

Eli Manning with the double bird on live TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LPU41kdFVO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

“Just the fact that I was there week in and week out every week and to never miss a game because of injury or anything else. I think that was always important to me, too. I think the players responded to that,” Manning said per the team’s official website. “They took great pride in that and as it went on, they didn’t want to be – an offensive line didn’t want to be part of the group that got Eli hit or injured to miss a game.

“The games where I was banged up and I had an injury, I think those next weeks they blocked even harder to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep him healthy, and we don’t want to make this worse.’” Manning spent all 16 seasons with the Giants and led the team to two Super Bowl wins. He threw for 57,103 yards, 366 touchdowns and started 210 games.

“I appreciate this honor,” Manning said. “I know it is extremely special. I think I still try to just think back and think about all of the wonderful times, all the wonderful coaches that I’ve had in my life, the wonderful teammates that I’ve had in my life. Without them, without their mentorship, without their friendship and their abilities, this is not possible.”