EA Sports Reportedly Sets Release Date for College Football Video Game

A release date for EA Sports College Football has been set. According to Dave Waters of Gators Breakdown, the new college football video game is set to hit the shelves on July 12, 2024. This tracks as previous college football video games from EA Sports had a July release date.

The news comes as a previous report said that EA Sports would share details about the game during the College Football Playoff National Championship game last week. That didn't happen, leading to fans sounding off on social media. EA Sports hasn't made a formal announcement about the release date or shared any recent updates on the game.

🚨SOURCES: EA Sports College Football planned to launch on July 12, 2024🚨 pic.twitter.com/dnEW9hJuGq — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 16, 2024

EA Sports announced the development of a new college football video game in February 2021. At the time, the company said, "We're blown away by your passion for ]EA Sports College Football]. We look forward to sharing more information as development progresses in the next couple of years."

In November 2022, ESPN spoke to EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt about the process of building the game from scratch and getting it to the fans. "That's the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations," Holt said. "And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We're trying to build a very immersive college football experience."

The last time EA Sports released a college football video game was in July 2013. The company had to stop developing the game after that due to issues over the use of players' name, image and likeness (NIL). But with the recent changes to the NIL rule in college athletics, EA Sports has the green light to make the video game that is projected to be released this summer.

And with the release date set, many are wondering what features EA Sports College Football will include. "Dynasty was on the top of everyone's mind, on top of everyone's list," Holt said in 2021. "So that's been something that I think we are passionately focused on and want to make sure that we can get that as right as possible for Year 1 with still foundational elements to build on as we go forward."