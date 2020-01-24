Watch Eli Manning Emotionally Announce Retirement From New York Giants

Eli Manning is retiring from the NFL and is now having a press conference to make it official on Friday. CBS Sports HQ is broadcasting the retirement press conference, where he was joined by his family. Manning has been a member of the New York Giants since 2004.

Manning has put together a strong career. He is most remembered for what he did in the playoffs as he led the Giants to Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 20011. And both of those Super Bowls were against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Manning Arrives

Here’s a look at Manning and his family at the Giants facility to announce his retirement. He’s there with his wife and his kids and looks sharp.

Did it His Way

One of the most notable things Manning said was he was able to go out on his own terms. Manning leaves the game healthy and a two-time champion. Not bad for a guy from Ole Miss.

No. 10 retired

Giants owner John Mara said that there will not be another Giants player to wear No. 10 again. That’s how much respect the organization has for Manning and he will be remembered as one of the team’s all-time greats.

Former Players Showing Support

It was reported that a number of former teammates were in attendance to support Manning. Michael Strahan is the most notable former player there as he has made a name for himself in the media world. Manning always had the respect of his teammates so it’s no surprise to see them at his retirement press conference.

Saying Farewell

Manning reflected on the time he said “farewell” to the Giants and the NFL. He knows that most players don’t get the opportunity to do that and he was thankful he was able to have his last hurrah before he can move on to the next chapter in his life.

Only a Giant

Manning made it clear he’s a Giant for life and he proved it as he spent his entire career in New York. It’s very rare for one player to spend an entire career with one team and Manning was able to do that. In fact, his brother, Peyton Manning, spent his final years with the Denver Broncos after spending most of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Not Easy

Manning wanted to let everyone know that even though he can be an easy person to be around, the press conference was the complete opposite. Manning has been playing football all his life and the fact he will not be playing on a regular basis is something that is new for him. That said, he will likely get offers to broadcast NFL games next season.