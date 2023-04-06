Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Katie Austin Engaged to Lane Armstrong

Sports Illustrated's 2022 Co-Rookie of the Year, Katie Austin is engaged. She shared the news on Instagram, posing with her fiancé, Lane Armstrong. He popped the question during a romantic beach date. "YES YES YES YES X 10000 MILLION YES!!!!! I can't wait to be your WIFE❤️," Austin captioned a series of photos. The proposal was well thought out, with her detailing the three-day celebration that started off as a trip to Laguna Beach, California. She went under the guise that she was visiting Armstrong's best friend. When he told her this friend's flight had been delayed, he suggested they go for a walk and get a drink until he landed. "Minutes later, we were engaged," she captioned a photo of the oval-shaped diamond ring. She was surrounded by a bouquet of flowers, candles, and Champagne set up on a picnic blanket, accompanied by 24 dozen white roses.

She continued: "He had my 2 favorite rosé wines from our 2 favorite trips we've ever taken," she wrote over a photo of the two bottles of wine they enjoyed after the proposal. The two then enjoyed a "beautiful dinner" together and she admitted to "crying all Saturday morning." Armstrong surprised her with her family and close friends, sparking an even more emotional moment "Came back to the house…To the biggest surprise of my entire life. Still trying to process this."

That wasn't the end of the surprises. Her friends decorated the couple's room with a pink balloon sign that read "bride" and all-white bridal outfits. They then boarded a party bus and attended a dinner party at Nobu, which Armstrong arranged. She describes the weekend as the happiest occasion of her life.

"We feel so loved and celebrated. I cannot believe the amount of effort my FIANCÉ put into this weekend, planned all my favorite things to do in one weekend. From friends flying in, buying me different white fits, decorating the house- I couldn't feel luckier. Probably won't ever get over it. So overjoyed for this next chapter in our lives!!!! Thank you to everyone who's reached out and sent us sweet messages, we love you❤️❤️," she added in another post.