Ed Oliver Jr., Bills Defensive Tackle, Arrested for DWI

✖

Second-year defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night for driving while intoxicated. The first-round pick from the University of Houston was stopped in Montgomery County, Texas. A witness called 911 and said that Oliver's truck was swerving dangerously close to a construction zone.

The Buffalo Bills defender was stopped around 9 p.m. local time in a Ford F250 Super Duty pickup that was hauling a trailer. When the police approached the vehicle, they reportedly saw that Oliver had an open can of beer sitting between his legs. He underwent a field sobriety test which involved standing on one foot and walking a line. Oliver allegedly failed the test and was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw to test his blood alcohol level.

When the officers searched Oliver's truck, they discovered a pistol. He was arrested for DWI, as well as unlawfully carrying a weapon. The Montgomery Police jail records show he was released between 8 and 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," the Buffalo Bills in a statement, per ESPN. "We will have no further comment at this point." The team selected Oliver ninth overall during the 2019 NFL Draft in order to make him a building block on the defense. He tallied 43 tackles and five sacks during his rookie season while appearing in all 16 games.

According to the NFL Players Union website, Oliver could be facing a suspension. The rules state that discipline for a first offense will be a three-game suspension without pay. The punishment could be far more serious if "the Commissioner finds that there were aggravating circumstances." This would include a blood alcohol level above 0.15.

If the second-year defensive tackle is suspended following this arrest, he will miss out on a considerable amount of money. Spotrac reports that Oliver would forfeit $81,725 each week that he is suspended. Additionally, the remaining $6.8M of guaranteed salary on his contract would void.

Oliver is the fourth player dealing with legal issues over the weekend. Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested in Colorado shortly after midnight on Saturday. He was charged with second-degree assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Similarly, cornerbacks Deandre Baker (New York Giants) and Quinton Dunbar (Seattle Seahawks) were arrested and accused of armed robbery. Baker is reportedly facing four charges of armed robbery and four charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is reportedly facing four counts of armed robbery.