Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco.

This incident comes a couple of days after the Cowboys won their fifth consecutive game of the season to improve their record to 5-1. The Cowboys don’t have a game this weekend and will return to action on Oct. 31 when they face the Minnesota Vikings. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he had a conversation about his players making smart decisions while having the week off.

“Talked about the distractions and what we don’t want,” McCarthy said. “We have an outstanding season – 5-1, where we are – make sure that everybody is taking care of themselves and spend as much time as they can with family and friends. They deserve it. They deserve this break, the length of it. I have a lot of confidence and a lot of trust in those guys.”

Kazee, 28, is in his first season with the Cowboys. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and played in every game except for 12 games last year due to a torn Achilles tendon. He had a breakout season in 2018, recording 60 tackles, 10 passes defend and seven interceptions, which led the NFL. Once his contract with the Falcons was up, Kazee signed with the Cowboys to reunite with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn who was the head coach of the Falcons before being fired last year.

“The way Dan Quinn coaches, he’s a players-coach,” Kazee said about Quinn before the start of the 2021 season, per Blogging the Boys. “If he got to get you out there to talk, he’s going to mic you up just like he did me my whole three years. I was one of them guys that didn’t talk at practice so he mic’ed me up through a whole practice and I had to go upstairs and watch it with him. That’s what type of coach he is.”