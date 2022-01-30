Kansas City Chiefs Player Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges Before AFC Championship Game

A Kansas City Chiefs player was cut after being arrested on gun and drug charges in Las Vegas. According to ESPN, Damon Arnette, who signed a reserve/futures contract with the Chiefs on Jan. 20, was jailed early Saturday morning on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis, and possession of a controlled substance. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arnette was expected to appear in court Sunday morning.

Arnette wasn’t on the active roster as his contract wasn’t to start until the 2022 league year begins in March. Arnette was cut by the Las Vegans Raiders in November after a video surfaced of him showing firearms and making threats. He signed with the Miami Dolphins and spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

After spending four seasons at Ohio State, Arnette, who plays cornerback, was selected No. 19 overall by the Raiders in 2020. In his rookie season, Arnette played in nine games and recorded 21 tackles and two passes defended. In 2021, Arnette tallied two tackles and two passes defended in four games. Before the start of the 2021 season, Arnette spoke to the Associated Press about being a better player.

“I gotta play smarter,” Arnette said. “I was just out there wild. I was out there always excited every play just trying to put somebody on their (butt) every play, whether they were bigger than me or not. And if they were bigger than me, that’s when I went harder and I did lead with my head when I really didn’t have any business even being on the tackle. That was a learning experience.”

Arnette’s teammates in Las Vegas loved the improvements he made over the summer. “I love Damon, he’s a really good kid,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “I’m looking forward to him getting out there being healthy and playing to his full potential. He just had some unfortunate things going on, but I know he’s been working on himself as a person and working every single day.” The Chiefs made the decision to cut Arnette before playing in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.