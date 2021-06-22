Chiefs Defensive Lineman Arrested on Gun Charge in Los Angeles

✖

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday evening on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to Fox4 Kansas City (per CBS Sports). Clark was pulled over by police for a vehicle code violation. Police then found a gun in his bag, which led to his arrest. The Chiefs haven't released a statement but are aware of the situation.

Clark was booked into Los Angeles County jail and released Monday afternoon on a $35,000 bond. "We are aware of the matter, which will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said, per ESPN. Clark's attorney, Alex Spiro, said the gun belonged to his bodyguard.

This is not the first time Clark has had a run-in with the law. In March, the 28-year-old defensive end was arrested with another man when officers said they found two loaded firearms in their vehicle after a traffic stop, according to The Kansas City Star. And in 2014, Clark was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence over an incident at an Ohio hotel. The incident led to him being dismissed from the Univerisity of Michigan football team. Clark pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

Clark was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round in 2015. He had a breakout season in 2016, recording 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks. In his final year with the Seahawks, Clark tallied 21 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and one interception.

In April, Clark was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs after the Seahawks placed the franchise tag on him. After the trade, Clark signed a five-year contract worth $105.5 million with $63.5 million guaranteed. He ended the 2019 season with 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception. He was selected to play in the Pro Bowl and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl. In 2020, Clark was selected to his second Pro Bowl after notching 29 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks. He sacked Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs lost the game 31-9. Before being dismissed from Michigan, Clark was selected to the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2013 after registering 43 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.