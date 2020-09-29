Former Titans Defensive Lineman Albert Haynesworth Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge

✖

Former Tennesee Titans defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested Monday after being accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, according to the Associated Press. Police officers responded to a report in Cleveland, Tennessee that Haynesworth was yelling at his ex-girlfriend. The woman told officers Haynesworth drove 160 miles from Franklin, Tennessee after making threats to physically harm her and her boyfriend.

"After being told multiple times to stop yelling and cursing, Haynesworth was taken into custody, charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct and transported to the Bradley County Justice Center," the statement said. No physical assault was reported and Haynesworth was released on $1,500 bond. The former NFL star is also looking for a kidney transplant. Last year, Haynesworth revealed on Instagram his kidneys failed, and the Vanderbilt University Medical Center said it had more than 1,000 calls and offers to donate a kidney or ask about the process within a day.

"It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 seasons in retirement that my body has taken another major blow." Haynesworth wrote on Instagram. "First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney."

Haynesworth, 39, was drafted by the Titans No. 15 overall in 2002. He spent seven seasons in Tennessee and reached the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2008. He was also named to the All-Pro First Team in both seasons, and Sporting News named him Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after posting 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

In 2009, Haynesworth signed a seven-year $100 million deal with Washington. However, things didn't go well for Haynesworth as he expressed his frustrations with the coaching staff. "If they keep this system the way it is, then they would label Albert Haynesworth a bust who didn't live up to the contract," Haynesworth said to the Washington Post in 2009. "Everybody would say he just took the money and ran off. And I'm still playing as hard as I possibly can. But you can only do so much within the system that's put around you."

Haynesworth continued: "And I'm not talking about the players. The players have been great. I couldn't ask for any better guys. I'm talking about the system. And [the coaches] can say whatever they want about that [the reason he was sent home Friday]." Haynesworth was traded to the New Egland Patriots in 2011 but was cut from the team in November that that same year. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two days after he was cut. The Bucs released him in February 2012.