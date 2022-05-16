NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl Champion Safety Arrested in Texas

✖

A star NFL player who is currently a free agent is in some legal trouble. According to WFAA in Dallas, Earl Thomas was arrested over the weekend in his hometown of Orange, Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued following an alleged violation of a court protective order. Thomas was arrested after he was recognized at a restaurant.

According to police, Thomas violated the protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and he children. The arrest warrant was issued on April 27 in Austin, Texas, and Thomas faces a third-degree felony for at least two violations with a year of the protective order from May 2021, which stated he could talk to the woman only through a co-parenting app, per Austin American-Statemen. The woman told police that Thomas began threatening her and her children via text, saying he just obtained two handguns and say he was going to "kick [her] a—."

Earl Thomas' HOF resume:

- 7x Pro-Bowl

- 3x All-Pro 1st Team, 2x 2nd Team

- Super Bowl 48 Champion

- 2010s NFL All-Decade Teampic.twitter.com/cr8k6OGz8l — Best of Pro Sports (@pro_sports_best) May 8, 2022

This is not the first run-in with the law for Thomas. In May 2020, Thomas' wife, Nina Thomas, was arrested after she allegedly held the NFL star at gunpoint. Court documents revealed that Nina discovered that Earl was with another woman via his Snapchat account. Nina was charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence. She was released on bond before filing for divorce in November of that year.

Earl Thomas played safety for the Seattle Seahawks (2010-2018) and the Baltimore Ravens (2019). In his career, Thomas was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro team five times and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl during the 2013 season. His production on the field led to him being selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team. Adam Schefter of ESPN recently spoke to Thomas, who said "I'm ready" when it comes to returning to the NFL.

When Thomas signed with the Ravens in 2019, both parties agreed to a four-year deal. But after an interaction with another player during practice in August 2020, the Ravens released Thomas and had no intentions of bringing him back. It was reported by The Athletic that Thomas didn't embrace the team culture while in Baltimore and was considered uncoachable, which was also said by former Seahawks teammates and coaches.