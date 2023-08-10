Super Bowl Champion Arrested on Drugs, Gun and Stolen Vehicle Charges

A Super Bowl champion cornerback was arrested in North Carolina on multiple drug and weapons charges. Bashaud Breeland has been accused of possessing a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, several firearms, 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms and five pounds of marijuana, according to WBTV. Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail early Tuesday morning and was released on a $30,000 bond. He is also charged with altering serial numbers, altering title and possession of a stolen firearm.

Breeland, who is currently a free agent, began his NFL career in 2014 when he was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He played for Washington for four seasons before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. Breeland would play one season for the Packers and would then sign with the Kansas City Chiefs where he would help the team win a Super Bowl in 2019. He re-signed with the Chiefs in 2020 and would play 11 games that year.

In 2021, Breeland signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings and played in 13 games. He was cut from the team in December of that year after getting into a verbal altercation with coaches and allegedly taking off his cleats and using them in a fight. In an interview with USA Today, Breeland said the incident was "blown out of proportion."

"I feel like what happened in the meeting room with the coach was not serious enough to be an issue on the practice field," he said. Breeland went on to say that the altercation with the coach in the meeting room then led to a player confronting him on the practice field.

"The whole time I had my hands in my hoodie," he said. "You can see my demeanor was like, 'I'm not on that, but if you want to be on that we can be on that.' That's when the general manager stepped in on the field. I feel like [Mike] Zimmer came over there, saw confusion and just kicked me out. I feel like Zimmer was already feeling some kind of way because I wasn't practicing. I said, 'If I'm not being cut or released I shouldn't have to leave practice.'"