Ravens' Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife After Alleged Affair, Police Say

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was held at gunpoint by his wife after she allegedly caught him cheating with another woman, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. The incident happened on April 13 in Austin, Texas. The Austin Police Department responded to a call about a disturbance and said: "We observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle."

Police then drew their weapons and ordered both Thomas and Nina to the ground. According to Nina based on the court documents, Thomas left home earlier in the day after an argument. Thomas' brother, Seth Thomas, picked him up, but Nina decided to check on Earl Thomas later in the day to find out where he was. She logged on to his Snapchat account, and that's when Nina found Thomas with another woman. She used his Snapchat account to track his location to a nearby Airbnb rental. Nina reportedly grabbed his pistol, a 9mm Berretta, as she was looking to "scare him." The report says when Nina and two other women she called to help arrived, they "discovered Earl and Seth naked in bed with other women." Nina then pulled out the gun and put it to Thomas' head. She said she took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire. However, police said Nina was "unaware that the gun had a round in the chamber."

Thomas was able to wrestle the gun away from Nina. One of the women with Nina shot a cell phone video of the incident, which was obtained by police. Thomas' alleged mistress was interviewed by police and said Nina threatened her and the other woman in the house. Nina was arrested for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was later bonded out of jail. Nina's attorney, Jonathan Goins, told TMZ: "I am here to declare that my client unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name."

Thomas, who turns 31 on Thursday, signed with the Ravens last year after spending the last nine years with the Seattle Seahawks. He responded to the situation on Thursday night before TMZ published the story. "Just wanted to get ahead of it," he said in a video posted to Instagram. "It's really not anybody's businesses. It pisses me off that it got out, but it's the world we live in today. But, instead of talking about us, just keep us in y'all prayers. Stuff like this happens bro. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it don't go as planned. Just pray for us as we go through this stuff. We've been talking. I've been seeing my kids. So just keep us in your prayers."