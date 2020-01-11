Eagles QB Josh McCown Played With Torn Hamstring Against Seahawks, Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Josh McCown entered Sunday’s playoff battle against the Seattle Seahawks after Carson Wentz suffered a concussion. The fans hoped that the 40-year-old would be able to deliver a victory at home, but the comeback attempt fell short after McCown suffered an injury of his own. The severity of the ailment was revealed on Friday, which led to many praising the backup for his toughness.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, McCown suffered a hamstring tear during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss. He reportedly tore the hamstring off the bone but continued to play. The Eagles did not have a third quarterback with Nate Sudfeld. Wide receiver Greg Ward was eligible to serve as the emergency option had McCown been forced from the game.

“I made a throw, and something sharp bit me back there. As far as I could tell, there were no dogs on the field,” McCown said during an appearance on the ThomaHawk Show.

McCown finished his day 18-of-24 passing for 174 yards and a 94.8 passer rating while being sacked six times. The Eagles only lost by one possession. He will now undergo surgery to repair the tear in the coming days, which will sideline him for an estimated six months. Garafolo reports that McCown will essentially be laid up for six weeks to start the recovery process.

“Josh Mccown a 40 year old backup QB who hadn’t played in a playoff game before played 2 whole quarters with a hamstring torn off the bone, you can do anything remember that,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the news of the quarterback’s injury. Others simply said that the 40-year-old was a legend in their books after playing through yet another injury in a key moment.

In his career, McCown has been known for playing through injuries and risking his body in order to secure a victory. He played through broken ribs during the 2015 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Although he did later aggravate that same injury. McCown also drew attention the following year after playing one game with a broken collarbone. He had an opportunity to lead the team to victory but ultimately fell 25-20.

As a 40-year-old free agent, there are concerns about McCown’s future in the NFL, but there are no doubts about his toughness. The fans and teams alike view him as a warrior and will only continue to do so after Sunday’s game.

Photo Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images