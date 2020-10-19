Watch Eagles Fans Fight During Team's Loss to Ravens

✖

The Philadelphia Eagles are not having a great start to the 2020 season, and the fans have had enough. On Sunday, the Eagles took on the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field, and a few Eagles fans were seen fighting in the stands. In the viral video, at least two Eagles fans are seen fighting a Ravens fan. It's unknown what led to the altercation, but other fans were able to break it up.

This was the first game the Eagles hosted a limited number of fans. Around 7,500 people were allowed into the stadium, and most of the fans were spread apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles lost to the Ravens 30-28, and their record drops to 1-4-1. Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters, he was proud of the way the team played considering the injuries they are dealing with this season.

1st game back in the stands for Philly scumbags and they are already fighting. Nature is healing. (Via ig:its_dyl_doe) pic.twitter.com/3QTf1pLBQN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 18, 2020

"This group, every healthy body that we had, played in this football game," Pederson said on the team's official website. "I'm going to tell you, it's tough to win in the National Football League, OK. You guys know exactly where we're at health-wise and these guys battled their tails off today, and still had a chance to tie this football game, really had a chance to win this football game against a healthy, healthy football team."

The Eagles came close to pulling off the upset. After being down 17-0 at halftime. the Eagles were able to get the offense going as quarterback Carson Wentz scored three total touchdowns in the second half. He finished the day with 213 passing yards and 49 rushing yards to go along with his three touchdowns.

"We dropped a big third down, turnover. We dropped a touchdown. We missed a field goal. It's self-inflicted wounds," Pederson added. "It's things I've been talking to our team all week about, right? And when you're playing good football teams, like the Ravens are, you can't make those mistakes. Can't do it and with the amount of injuries that we do have – look, I'm going to stand here and tell you that we are not going to make excuses. The guys in the locker room are not going to make excuses."