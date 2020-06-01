EA Sports' George Floyd Statement Gets Destroyed by Reminder of Colin Kaepernick Ban

✖

EA Sports decided to hold off on revealing details about Madden NFL 21 due to the George Floyd protests going on across the country. And while some fans understood it, one fan had an issue with the company's announcement due to an incident that happened a couple of years ago. On Twitter, a fan called out EA Sports for editing out Colin Kaepernick's name in Madden NFL 19. The interesting about that is Kaepernick started protesting during the national anthem in 2016 for the same reason there are protests going on around the country today.

In Madden NFL 19, Kaepernick didn't appear in any way, shape or form. Gamers could not pick him up as a free agent, and in the song, "Big Bank" by YG, Kaepernick's name is edited out. When EA Sports was named aware of it by fans, the company released a statement. "We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack," the statement read. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened."

EA Sports admitted to making a mistake when it comes to Kaepernick and Madden NFL 19, but when it comes to Madden 21, it wanted to make sure that everyone was focused on the new details of the game, which is why it will be revealed at another time. EA Sports wanted to stand with "our African American black/ community of friends, players colleges and partners" since what's going on in the world right now is "bigger than a game" and "bigger than sports."

Despite knowing little information about Madden NFL 21, some of the details have been leaked. Before the announcement of the postponement, it was revealed the game was set to be released on Aug. 28 with the MVP edition being released on Aug. 25. According to Sporting News, the features of the game include "innovative game innovative gameplay mechanics that offer advanced levels of control and inspire creativity on both sides of the ball."

This news comes on the heels of EA and the NFL agreeing to a multi-year extension for the Madden NFL franchise. Fans were angry when they heard the news because they want more competition when it comes to NFL video games.