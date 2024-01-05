EA Sports to Release 'Official Update' on College Football Video Game During CFP Championship

It's 2024, and that means EA Sports College Football is set to be released this summer. And it looks like fans will get some more information about the game during the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, EA Sports is expected to release an "official update" on the development of the game on Monday as the title game is being played. It's possible the video game company could release new images, but it's not clear if a release date will be announced.

EA Sports College Football will be the first college football video game since NCAA 14 was released in the summer of 2013. The new game will not have the NCAA name and is being built on the Madden engine. EA Sports has contracted OneTeam Partners to facilitate deals to include the players' name, image and likeness (NIL) in the game.

"We are pleased that BrandR has decided to withdraw their claims without any payment from EA," an EA spokesperson said in a statement released Nov. 30 "We've been clear from the beginning that this suit had no merit. Our focus continues to be on directly licensing individual college athlete name and likeness rights through an opt-in program that will give college athletes the choice if they want to be in our game. We're pleased to move on from these claims and look forward to delivering EA SPORTS College Football in Summer 2024."

Some of the features that are expected to be in the game are Dynasty and Road to Glory modes as well as throwback uniforms. Also, it's likely nearly all of the 118 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) will be included in EA Sports College Football.

EA Sports officially announced the return of its college football video game in 2021. "As we look for the momentum that we're building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in," EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN at the time. "I don't think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn't go, 'Hey, when is college football coming back?'"