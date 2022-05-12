EA Sports Makes Surprising Announcement on 'FIFA' Franchise

✖

A popular soccer video game will go through some big changes soon. On Tuesday, EA Sports announced that the FIFA franchise will disappear after the company failed to strike a new licensing deal with the soccer governing body. There will be a soccer video game as EA Sports FC will be introduced in 2023 after the company makes its final game with FIFA this year.

"We're thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience."

In its own statement, FIFA said it would launch new soccer video games developed by third-party studios and publishers. Several non-simulation games were already in production and will launch later this year. "I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. "The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on -- the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST."

"The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA's strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners."

EA officials said the new video game will feature licenses from LaLiga, Bundesliga and other European soccer leagues with some of the top teams in the world. "Everything you love about our games will be part of EA Sports FC — the same great experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs and athletes will be there," Cam Weber, the executive vice president for EA Sports and Racing, said in a statement. "We exist to create the future of football fandom — whether virtual or real, digital or physical, it's all football." It's not clear when FIFA 23 will be released but the previous games hit the shelves in October. The FIFA franchise launched in 1993 with FIFA International Soccer.