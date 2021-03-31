Dwyane Wade Sounds off on Arkansas' Anti-Trans Legislation

✖

Dwyane Wade spoke out against Arkansas' latest decision to ban trans healthcare for minors. The former NBA star took to Twitter where he responded to the ACLU's announcement telling the state: “Your Hate will not be final. Love will always win in the end!”

Wade has been outspoken about Trans rights since announcing his daughter Zaya Wade was a part of the transgender community and shared her new pronouns. Wade spoke on his daughter and critics of his family in an episode of Ellen. “We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well. And we take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously,” Wade told Ellen via Vox. “Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me 'Zaya.’”

Your Hate will not be final. Love will always win in the end! https://t.co/X9t4cxKNNr — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 30, 2021

The bill in question "is one of many that have been introduced in conservative state legislatures all over the country, but it's the first one to pass," journalist Katelyn Burns tells NPR. "What it essentially does is it bans transgender minors - so anybody under the age of 18 - from being able to access trans-affirming care. So we're talking about puberty blockers for younger teens. And we're talking about hormone replacement therapy for older teens. Surgery typically is not done on teenagers. Though the bill alludes directly to surgery, that is kind of a moot point."

The latest move is just one in a series that Burns calls a "broader culture war against trans people." Another bill being floated across various state legislatures would restrict trans women and girls from participating in various women's sports. "If you remember, after marriage equality was passed into law by the Supreme Court, what the religious right then did was sort of start ignoring lesbian and gay and bisexual people and focus all of their attention on trans people," Burns says. "So in 2016, you know, the bathroom bill in North Carolina that passed, you had all these states trying to institute bathroom bills. That effort largely spectacularly failed and actually increased Americans' knowledge and sympathy towards the trans community."

Wade has spoken on behalf of his daughter on numerous occasions as various internet trolls have critiqued Wade's decision to stand by and support his daughter and her journey. He recently came forward to say he welcomes the comments –– good and bad, because it starts a needed dialogue on trans people and acceptance.