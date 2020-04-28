Dwyane Wade Reveals Upcoming 'Redeem Team' Documentary Featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant

✖

The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has been entertaining fans and drawing rave reviews. Four episodes have aired and made viewers dream about potential documentaries that could be released in the future. One has since been unveiled, which will be helmed by retired NBA star Dwyane Wade.

The three-time NBA champion appeared on the Platform podcast and revealed that he will be producing a documentary about the 2008 Olympics men's basketball team. While the United States had failed to win the Gold at the 2004 Olympics and the 2006 FIBA World Cup, the team put together an undefeated run at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. They secured the gold medal and became known as the "Redeem Team." This roster featured LeBron James, Chris Paul, Wade, Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard among others, which was viewed as one of the best in NBA history.

Dwyane Wade is working on producing a documentary on the 2008 USA “Redeem Team”🇺🇸 I hope it has this scene with LeBron and Kobe in it 🐍👑 pic.twitter.com/luheDBZGao — NBA Quick Report™🏀 (@NBAquickreport) April 28, 2020

"We're doing a documentary on the 2008 Redeem Team… It's something that we've been working on for the last year or so, and I'm executive producing it with a good team," Wade said. "For me, that was a big year, 2008. I had to kind of redeem myself, because everybody thought I was done. But that was an amazing time, man, and that team, man? Oh my gosh."

While the exact content of the documentary is unknown, Wade did discuss one moment that could potentially be included. He was asked about Bryant and how he would talk trash to other teams during the Olympics. The late NBA icon learned insults in different languages in order to properly convey his message to his opponents regardless of which country they represented.

Of course, Bryant also learned different languages for other reasons. Wade explained that the U.S. team would be walking around the Olympic Village and that all of their fellow athletes would flock to meet Bryant. He would then take time to speak with everyone that approached him and would do so in their own language.

Wade didn't reveal when the documentary will be released, but he created excitement among NBA fans. Viewers have adored learning more about Jordan and the Chicago Bulls through The Last Dance, and they will now get to watch more modern NBA stars in action. Seeing James, Wade and Bryant together on the same roster will be worth the purchase price alone.