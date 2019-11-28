Dwyane Wade Poses With 1-Year-Old Daughter Kaavia Ahead of Thanksgiving: ‘This Girl Who Stole My Heart’

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade is enjoying the retired life since he has a baby girl to play with every day. Wade has a daughter named Kaavia who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month. And just days before Thanksgiving, Wade took to Instagram to share pictures of him and Kaavia, writing in a heartfelt message: “There is this girl who stole my heart and she calls me daada.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Nov 26, 2019 at 10:03am PST

The heartwarming message led to a number of Wade’s fans showing him and his daughter a ton of love in his comments section.

One fan wrote, “Dwyane Wade thanks for all those years of amazing basketball you gave us, thanks for being such a wonderful role model and example for us kids. Thank you for teaching Lebron how to win. It’s Thanksgiving and I am thankful for you.”

Another fan absolutely loves Kaavia, writing, “I Loveeeee this BABY she truly brighten up my days Thank you and Gabby for sharing her with us.”

And another fan can’t hand how cute the baby is. “I can’t so cute!!! You were definitely made for this daada thing,” they wrote.

Kaavia’s mother is actress Gabrielle Union, who married Wade in 2014. Union has been in the news recently due in light of her being fired from the NBC series, America’s Got Talent. Wade shared his frustration on Twitter about the situation.

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t’ Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife [Gabrielle Union] is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show,” he wrote. “So when I got the news that my wife was being fired — my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows [Gabrielle Union] or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture.”

Wade went on to say, “As proud as I were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT — I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US. So [cheers] to you [Gabrielle Union] on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter and for kicking a— while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”

Union currently stars in L.A.’s Finest with Jessica Alba which airs on Spectrum. As for Wade, he’s finished his NBA career earlier this year, and he was able to win three NBA titles and he was named an all-star 13 times.