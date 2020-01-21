Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Sends Message to 49ers After NFC Championship Win

The San Francisco 49ers are going back to the Super Bowl after their win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday. George Kittle, the 49ers tight end, is excited about playing in his first Super Bowl and normally when the team wins, Kittle does an impersonation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Johnson knows this and once he learned the 49ers are heading to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, he congratulated the entire team for the win. He also let them know that the journey is not complete as they have one more game to win.

It’s doesn’t matter! 👊🏾

Much respect to the @packers and a huge congrats to my guy @gkittle46 and the entire @49ers squad & organization on this win! Helluva season, men.

One more job left. #PeoplesTightEnd#PeoplesChamp #SBLIV https://t.co/Dga0l1D6G9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 20, 2020

There were a number of 49ers fans that showed support for the team in The Rock’s comments section. However, Kittle saw Johnson’s tweet and he responded to it the best way possible.

More fans commented on the tweet with one showing a graphic of Kittle impersonating The Rock and another fan believes the 49ers will win the Super Bowl because the Jumani star has their back.

🤨🙌🏻🙌🏻 — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 20, 2020

The 49ers return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2012 season. The team is looking to win its first title since 1994 and the sixth overall.

“It was pretty special,” 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of getting handed the trophy from his father at the postgame ceremony via ESPN. “To get a trophy handed to you by anyone is really cool. … It was pretty cool it happened there at the end.”

We have @TheRock on the Niners side. KC is screwed. pic.twitter.com/AWFCGntAR3 — MikeintheBay (@mikeinthebay) January 20, 2020

As for Johnson, he took the time to send love to the 49ers while grieving as his father passed away last week. Johnson revealed Rocky Johnson died due to a heart attack.

As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” he shared. “I’d give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and a big ol’ kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know.”