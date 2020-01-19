Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Dad Rocky’s Death Was Sudden: ‘Didn’t Get a Chance to Say Goodbye’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took some time following his father’s passing last Wednesday. He didn’t make any public comments until a few days after the fact on Friday with his first Instagram post. On Sunday, he hopped back on social media where he uploaded a video on Instagram thanking his fans for all of the well wishes and words of support through the difficult time.

In a lengthy video, Johnson also provided some more clarity onto what exactly happened regarding Rocky Johnson‘s passing. At the time of his death, there was no reason known as to what caused the tragedy. In his video, Johnson explained that it was sudden as he lost his life to a heart attack after a “blood clot broke free.”

“A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad,” he started. “He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg. It was a big ol’ blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” he shared. “I’d give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and a big ol’ kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know.”

Furthermore, he added that his father had been in quite some pain for a long time after all of the years he spent in the professional wrestling industry, a career path that Johnson, too, went into and excelled at for many years before shifting his focus onto Hollywood.

During his heyday, the elder Johnson went on to be a part of the first all-black WWF tag team champion alongside his partner, Tony Atlas. A few days ago, Atlas took to Twitter to send his thoughts and prayers towards the Johnson family.

“We changed wrestling by paving a new path, knocking down doors while showing what movin’ n groovin’ is all about!It takes two and I never would’ve done it without you,” he wrote on Twitter. “It showed me alot while learning more. I pray for [The Rock] and his family, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Johnson was 75 years old at the time of his passing.