Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Reacts to Death of WWE's Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt died on Thursday night, and many professional wrestlers paid tribute to the three-time world champion. One of those wrestlers who reacted to Wyatt's death is WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who sent an emotional message to Wyatt on social media.

"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing," Johnson wrote on X. "Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with [WWE] universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time."

Wyatt and Johnson shared the ring together when Johnson defeated Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. At the time, Wyatt was the leader of The Wyatt Family and they were not happy they were not included in the WrestleMania care. Wyatt, Rowan and Braun Strowman decided to go after Johnson, but their plans failed when Johnson defeated Rowan in six seconds. The three then decided to attack Johnson at once, but John Cena came to help his former rival, and the two took down The Wyatt Family.

Wyatt was respected by everyone in WWE because of his creativity and being able to reinvent himself. Last year, Triple H spoke to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport about working with Wyatt. "[He is] one of the most – and I mean this in the best way possible – crazy creative people I've ever been around," Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. "[His] mind just never stops thinking of creative, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff, without the harness and without somebody to point the tornado, it's just all over the place. And he's a victim of his own mind."

Triple H continued: "I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head – like some crazy place, right?." He added that Wyatt has a "wonderfully free-flowing, creative mind; as long as you can harness him, it's an amazing thing." Wyatt died at the age of 36, having reportedly suffered a heart attack.