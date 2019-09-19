Drew Brees’ Thumb Surgery ‘Went Perfect,’ on Track to Miss 6 Weeks

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees had surgery on his injured thumb Wednesday and it now looks like he will miss more than a few games. However, it looks like he’ll be back with the team before they get into the thick of the playoff race! According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brees’ surgery went well and will stay in Los Angeles for rehab. During this time, it’s very likely Brees will not have to be placed on Injured reserve and could return to the team by the beginning of November.

“The thumb surgery for Saints QB Drew Brees went perfect, source said, and he’s expected to remain in the Los Angeles area to rehab and work for the next few days,” Rapoport said. “The original time frame was 6 weeks and that remains within reach. NO has not yet placed him on Injured Reserve.”

Brees confirmed the success of the surgery via Instagram when he posted a post-surgery photo. “Step 1 Complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a [thumbs up],” Brees wrote in the caption of the image.

Brees suffered the injury when the Saints faced the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. While attempting a pass, Brees’ thumb hit the helmet of defensive tackle Aaron Donald and he was forced to leave the game. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater came into the game and Saints ended up losing 27-9.

With not being able to grip the ball, Brees knew he did some damage to the thumb. He did not want to get surgery at first, but after getting a first and second opinion, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback knew it was the best decision moving forward.

“I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can,” Brees wrote in a text to ESPN’s Ed Werder after making the decision to have surgery.

If Brees stays on track and there are no setbacks, he could return when the Saints host the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10. That will be the team’s ninth game of the year, so unless they completely struggle the next six weeks, the Saints will still have a chance to reach the playoffs.

Bridgewater is expected to start on Sunday when the Saints face the Seattle Seahawks.