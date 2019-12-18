Drew Brees Sends Message to Saints Fans After Breaking NFL Record

Drew Brees is now the NFL‘s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 541. He set the record on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts and even passed Peyton Manning on the list. And once he was able to let it sink in, he sent a message to the New Orleans Saints fans, thanking them for their support over the years.

“I am so grateful for New Orleans and the #whodatnation,” Brees wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “We have shared many amazing moments together, and last night was very special. Thank you for being part of this journey. We are not done yet!”

His post led to a number of his fans responding in his comments section.

“Can’t wait to tell my grandkids that I was in the same building as Drew Brees when he broke the all-time TD record AND completion percentage record,” wrote one fan.

“I’m a Steeler fan, but what you have done and, more importantly, HOW you have done it (with grace and humility) is amazing,” another fan added on Twitter. “Hard not to be a Drew Brees fan! Congrats!”

“You’re the man, Drew!” another fan added. “Thank you for being a great QB but a better man. SO glad you’re a Saint!”

“As I watched last night I teared up just because I’m such a huge fan and have been since Purdue, I always said that you would break every record and nobody believed me, my dawg DBREES,” another fan stated.

After the game, Brees talked about how the night was special and not only because he made history.

“Listen, it was special, everything about the night,” Brees said per ESPN. “I don’t know how they pick ’em. Monday Night Football, playing the Colts, the team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago. So the whole Super Bowl XLIV team is back for the 10th anniversary. And, obviously, national television, big game, and now that record in the balance, as well. It just kind of makes you shake your head. ‘Are you kidding me?’”

Along with being the touchdown king, Brees is the all-time leader in passing yards with 76,884. And the former Super Bowl MVP also recorded a 96.7 completion percentage on Monday night, which is the best ever in an NFL game.