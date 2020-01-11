Drew Brees Says He Wants to Play Another 4 Years, Fans Have Mixed Thoughts

Drew Brees does not want to go out like he did last weekend. Last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints lost the to Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs and it’s the third consecutive year the Saints lose in the playoffs on the final play of the game. With Brees turning 41 years old this week, the question is will he retire soon?

The former Super Bowl MVP was recently on WWL Radio and he said he thinks he can still play at a high level for another three to four years. He also said he wants to go out on his terms. And while Brees has earned the right to end his career he wants to end it, fans are not sure he can continue to play when he’s 44 or 45 years old.

“Brees, please just let it go,” one Twitter user wrote. “You can’t even throw the ball 20 yards. And you are too slow to scramble which I feel is very important in today’s league. Thanks for all you did as a Saint, but it’s time for a change. Maybe you should jump on the coaching squad or something.”

Drew Brees wants to make sure that when he does walk away from football, he’s still at the top of his game 💪 pic.twitter.com/K9xKDEXS4I — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 9, 2020

Drews a great QB but honestly the team was really clicking with Teddy. I think you should bring back Teddy and Hill and have Teddy start and make a good package for Hill. — Davty (@RealDavty) January 9, 2020

He’s looked his age in each of the teams final football games in the last two years. There were two deep balls thrown on Sunday. One by him and one by the full back. The one by Drew was underthrown and intercepted. The other thrown by the full back was right on target. — InTheKnow (@InTheKnow85) January 9, 2020

“Drew it’s time, another fan wrote. “I love my Saints, but you are not mobile enough for this QB mobile league now. It more about you being selfish regarding personal records. You cannot run to get 1 yard when needed. Harris pass should have been a walk in TD, not stopping waiting for the ball.”

There were a few fans who believe he can continue to be a force in the NFL. He was named to the Pro Bowl this year after leading the NFL in completion percentage.

We love you drew! Im going to my first saints game ever in 2020 and pray I see you out there on the field! You are the goat ❤️⚜️ — ily4everalways@gmail.com (@ily4everalways1) January 9, 2020

Brees will be a free agent in March so the Saints have a decision to make. Because of that, it’s possible Brees could sign with another team if the Saints want to go with Teddy Bridgewater or Taysom Hill moving forward.