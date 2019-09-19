Drew Brees Reveals Post-Thumb Surgery Photo on Instagram

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is going to miss at least six weeks due to a thumb injury he suffered Sunday when the team was facing the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, Brees had surgery on his thumb and once the procedure was done, he took to Instagram to let everyone know the surgery was a success.

“Step 1 Complete…successful surgery. This is my attempt at giving everybody a [thumbs up],” Brees wrote in the caption of the image. Before Brees went in for his surgery he posted a message on Instagram that showed him getting ready with his wife, Brittany. In the caption, Brees mentioned that it was Brittany’s birthday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Heading into surgery with this beautiful gal by my side,” the 40-year-old wrote. “This is what she gets to do on her birthday today! I love you Brittany. More and more everyday!”

With the surgery being a success for the Saints quarterback, it means he could return in Week 10 when the Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Sean Payton has already made the decision to not put Brees on Injured Reserve, which would have kept him out of action for at least two months.

“Saints coach Sean Payton tells reporters today that he does not plan to place QB Drew Brees on Injured Reserve, which sounds like good news. It indicates NO believes Brees can be back within 8 weeks. 6 weeks was the initial estimate,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter.

Brees injured his thumb when the Saints were taking on the Rams on last Sunday. In the first quarter, Brees threw a pass, while his thumb hit the helmet of Rams defensive tackle and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Since it was his right thumb, Brees could not handle the ball and was forced to leave. Backup quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater took over and the Saints ended up losing 27-9.

“I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can,” Brees wrote in a text to ESPN’s Ed Werder after making the decision to have surgery.

The Saints are confident Bridgewater can get the job done, but they will miss not having Brees on the field. With over 70,000 passing yards and over 520 passing touchdowns, Brees is considered as one of the best to ever play the game.