Drew Brees Possibly Facing Serious Injuries, and Fans Are Concerned

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers early after suffering multiple injuries. According to multiple reports, Brees fractured multiple ribs and a collapsed lung. Brees also entered the game nursing a shoulder injury. He missed the second half and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Although the Saints reportedly don't plan on putting him on Injured Reserve. With the news of Brees' injuries, there were several responses on social media. Some expressed the opinion that the veteran quarterback will never again step foot onto a football field as a player. Others simply wished for him to fully recover before playing another snap in the NFL. Of course, there were some that focused less on Brees than they did on the backup quarterback. They wanted to know how the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick in Jameis Winston would fare while playing for a former division rival.

dude he has a collapsed lung... people die from that. his career is over smh. — jacob decker (@jacobdeckr) November 16, 2020 he didn't look good on the sideline at all, surprised they didn't take him to get checked out during the game — drew olanoff (@yoda) November 16, 2020 Will Brees return to the NFL and the Saints during the 2020 season? There were several different opinions voiced on social media. Some said that the Saints' quarterback is done for the season and will retire. Others disagreed and said that he will be back in action in the near future.

Damn. I don't see him making it back for the Reg season. Playoffs the best case scenario based off those details. I'm not a Dr. though 🤷🏿‍♂️. Speedy recovery Drew. — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 16, 2020 if I am the saints I don't want him playing with a jacket etc at his age and I am pretty sure his family wouldn't either, he gonna sit for a while to get healthy — Chris (@ChrisMarsh17) November 16, 2020 Reports surfaced on Monday about Brees' recovery timeline. Optimistic reports said that he would be back on the field in as little as three weeks. Several people saw these reports and strongly disagreed. They anticipated a much longer recovery period.

What?? This game is not worth your life especially at his age I was in a car accident and had similar injuries I was out of work six months could barely breathe couldn't even sleep because of the pain of the ribs @drewbrees LET IT GO... sounds like hes in denial.. — Henry Braxton (@PremierLLC) November 16, 2020 Hold on...so you're saying the team thinks he could come back from this WITHIN 3 games? — bomaYe (@rap_language9) November 16, 2020 With the news of the fractured ribs and collapsed lung, many fans expressed considerable concern for Brees. They didn't care if he ever returned to the football field. They specifically said that they only want to see him return to full health and be able to enjoy the rest of his life.

41 year old Drew Brees finished off two touchdown drives with a dadgum collapsed lung — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 16, 2020 This man finished a two minute drill with this https://t.co/1VqfMH59Pe — Kade Kistner (@KadeKistner) November 16, 2020 While there were several people expressing concern about Brees' health, others wanted to say that they were just impressed. The reason is that the veteran quarterback finished the first half of the game with fractured ribs and collapsed lung. He also led two scoring drives to keep the Saints in control of the game. prevnext

Prayers up for Drew Brees. I hope we see him again this season, but more importantly I just hope he makes a full recovery. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 16, 2020 Praying for healing @drewbrees 🙏🏾 https://t.co/3nRUKREfzE — Khadijah Haqq McCray (@ForeverKhadijah) November 16, 2020 Whether they rooted for the Saints or another team, the fans wanted to make something very clear after hearing about the injury. They said that they were hoping Brees would make a full recovery. Many said that they were praying for the veteran while others said they were sending well-wishes and hoping for the best possible outcome.

Drew Brees really led the Saints to 2 TD's in less than 8 minutes with a bunch of broken ribs AND a collapsed lung 😅 that shouldn't be possible — 🤑🤑🤑 (@JacobWess_) November 16, 2020 Drew Brees finished the half with broken ribs on each side of his body and a collapsed lung. Hockey fans would never stop talking about this had this been on the ice! — BL Lippert (@coachlip) November 16, 2020 Football is a violent sport, which leads to numerous injuries each season. Brees' fractured ribs and collapsed lung were only the latest examples. Some fans heard about the veteran QB being in considerable pain and expressed the opinion that he is a superhero.