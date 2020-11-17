Drew Brees Possibly Facing Serious Injuries, and Fans Are Concerned

By John Newby

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers early after suffering multiple injuries. According to multiple reports, Brees fractured multiple ribs and a collapsed lung. Brees also entered the game nursing a shoulder injury. He missed the second half and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Although the Saints reportedly don't plan on putting him on Injured Reserve.

With the news of Brees' injuries, there were several responses on social media. Some expressed the opinion that the veteran quarterback will never again step foot onto a football field as a player. Others simply wished for him to fully recover before playing another snap in the NFL. Of course, there were some that focused less on Brees than they did on the backup quarterback. They wanted to know how the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick in Jameis Winston would fare while playing for a former division rival.

Will Brees return to the NFL and the Saints during the 2020 season? There were several different opinions voiced on social media. Some said that the Saints' quarterback is done for the season and will retire. Others disagreed and said that he will be back in action in the near future. 

Reports surfaced on Monday about Brees' recovery timeline. Optimistic reports said that he would be back on the field in as little as three weeks. Several people saw these reports and strongly disagreed. They anticipated a much longer recovery period.

With the news of the fractured ribs and collapsed lung, many fans expressed considerable concern for Brees. They didn't care if he ever returned to the football field. They specifically said that they only want to see him return to full health and be able to enjoy the rest of his life. 

While there were several people expressing concern about Brees' health, others wanted to say that they were just impressed. The reason is that the veteran quarterback finished the first half of the game with fractured ribs and collapsed lung. He also led two scoring drives to keep the Saints in control of the game. 

Whether they rooted for the Saints or another team, the fans wanted to make something very clear after hearing about the injury. They said that they were hoping Brees would make a full recovery. Many said that they were praying for the veteran while others said they were sending well-wishes and hoping for the best possible outcome. 

Football is a violent sport, which leads to numerous injuries each season. Brees' fractured ribs and collapsed lung were only the latest examples. Some fans heard about the veteran QB being in considerable pain and expressed the opinion that he is a superhero.

With Brees potentially out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, there are questions about the backup quarterback. Will the former No. 1 overall pick in Jameis Winston lead the Saints next week or will do-it-all player Taysom Hill step into the lineup? The fans have similar questions, as well as predictions for each player. 

