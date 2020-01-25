Drew Brees Says He Will Play for Saints If He Returns in 2020

Drew Brees isn’t sure what’s he’s going to do. He hasn’t made a decision on playing in 2020, but if he does decide to return, he will be a member of the New Orleans Saints. Brees spoke to NFL Network’s Jane Slater in Orlando as he’s getting ready to play in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. He told Slater that if he plays this fall, he won’t be signing with another team.

“I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning],” Brees said. “To me, each one of these contracts, I don’t know how many it’s been with the Saints, I’ve played with them 14 years, it’s not a matter of if it gets done, it’s when. At this stage of my career, it’s not a given that I’m coming back every year, but when that time comes, I’ll always be a Saint.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brees is scheduled to be a free agent in March. However, the other two quarterbacks on the roster – Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill – are also free agents, which means the Saints have an interesting decision on their hands. That said, it’s very likely they will ask Brees to re-sign if he does want to play. But when will the former Super Bowl MVP make that decision?

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months, postseason, just to take a deep breath and decompress a little bit and get some time with the family and then just reassess,” Brees said.

Based on the way the 2019 season ended for the Saints, it would not be a surprise to see Brees make one last attempt to win his second Super Bowl. The team finished the regular season with a 13-3 record but lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

“You’ve got no other choice but to move on and get better as a result of it,” he said to Slater. “We learn something every time around. We’re not going to be discouraged. We’re not going to take the results of the last three playoffs — with some crazy things happening, obviously, kind of unprecedented things happening — and deter us from still striving to accomplish the ultimate goal. I feel like we have all the pieces in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture. We have all the makings of a championship team.”