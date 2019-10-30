Drew Brees Meets Look-A-Like Fan, Says It’s His ‘Long Lost Cousin’

Drew Brees recently got a chance to meet the fan who looks exactly like him. On Wednesday, Brees posted a photo with him meeting the fan who was at the New Orleans Saints versus Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday. Brees, who thought it was a good resemblance, was made aware of the fan when his wife told him she received screenshots of the fan, Jeremy Hohle. Brees went to Hohle’s hometown in Lafayette, Louisiana to met him in person.

“She’s like ‘You’re not going to believe there’s this look-alike in the stands that was like a striking resemblance’ and I was like, ‘Alright let me see it,’” Brees said when his wife told him about Hohle via Fox News. When the two met, Brees asked for a selfie and said it was his “long-lost” cousin. Hohle said meeting Brees was a “life-long dream.”

“I’ve gotten it so much I thought ‘Man if he just sees me, he’s gonna freak out,’” Hohle said.

The look-a-like fan was one of the many good things that happen to Brees on Sunday. He returned to the lineup after missing the last five weeks with an injured thumb. He was able to lead the Saints to a 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals and he made history by becoming the first player to throw for 75,000 yards in his career.

“I’m glad to see him back out there playing. He’s a great man, and a wonderful ambassador of this league,” Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said after the game via ESPN. “First-ballot Hall of Famer, competing, taking charge, doing what leaders do. He was Drew Brees. There’s a reason he’s the all-time leading passer in the history of this game. Been doing this a hundred years, and he’s the most to ever do it. So hats off to him and what he’s able to accomplish.”

The Saints are 7-1 and they are the No. 2 team in the NFC standings. And while Brees will be a big part of their potential Super Bowl run, backup QB Teddy Bridgewater was able to hold everything together for the Saints as he led the team to a 5-0 record the last five weeks.

“I can’t say enough great things about Teddy and his leadership over the last five weeks,” Brees told reporters via Sporting News. “He basically stepped into the role that obviously I would normally have. … addressing the team, addressing the skill players and different things throughout the week.”