Watch Saints Star QB Drew Brees Rock out at Flag Football While Recovering From Thumb Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees may not be on the football field for his team due to a thumb injury, but that doesn’t mean he is staying away from the sport. He has been present for the Saints while helping backup Teddy Bridgewater win games. According to CBS Sports, he has also been devoting his time to coaching flag football.

Saturday morning, the NFL on CBS Twitter account sent out a brief teaser for an upcoming segment on The NFL Today. In the brief video, Brees was shown coaching up the kids on his flag football team and helping them adjust to the level of competition. He was yelling about coming back to specific plays that would take advantage of the defense, such as the wheel route, while also teaching these kids to do their jobs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Watching these youngsters score touchdowns certainly wasn’t the same as hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after defeating Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, but Brees was putting just as much effort into coaching as he did during that 2009 season, as well as every other in the years since.

What does @Saints QB Drew Brees do when he’s away from the football field? He finds another one–a flag football one that is. Catch the full feature this Sunday on The NFL Today. pic.twitter.com/VyGFfpBVBl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 12, 2019

Brees is actually the coach of a team that features his three sons, which is part of a youth co-ed league that he founded. Known as FOOTBALL ‘N’ AMERICA, this flag football league provides children in grades K-10 the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football while in a safe, positive environment.

FNA has leagues all over Louisiana, covering 13 areas in the state, and has since expanded to Texas, California, Mississippi, Ohio, and Illinois. In May 2018, he partnered with Surf Cup Sports to add a league in San Diego, where he spent the first five years of his NFL career.

“My goal is to provide an opportunity for girls and boys of all ages to play the great game of football, with a focus on developing their skills and fundamentals while also making it a fun family affair,” Brees said in a statement back in 2018.

At the age of 40, there are questions swirling about Brees and the amount of time that he will continue playing in the NFL. As the current all-time leader in passing yards (74,845), he holds a significant advantage over Tom Brady (72,527), who sits in second place after passing Peyton Manning on Thursday.

Brees could ultimately walk away after breaking multiple records, winning a Super Bowl, and cementing his place as a future Hall of Famer. If so, he won’t be walking away from the sport of football. Instead, he will be helping coach up the next generation of players.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty