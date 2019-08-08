Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall Surprise Bahamas Pickup Game

NBA stars Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall just took over the Bahamas. On Wednesday, a couple of videos were posted on Twitter that showed the three stars walking up to a group of young basketball players for a pickup game. The first video show Cousins playing with the kids with no shirt and slippers. At the end of the video, Green and Wall as seen walking on the court.

Boogie hoopin in slippers like a true Bahamian pic.twitter.com/xu0CPP4Yzf — Pat 🌼 (@FlamingTyrana) August 8, 2019

The second video is shorter, but it shows the user greeting Green, Wall and NBA star Eric Bledsoe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ Sports reported the NBA players hung out with the group for 30 to 45 minutes. As for why they were in the Bahamas, TMZ Sports reported that someone was getting married.

The group of NBA players had had their share of success, but Green has been the most successful since he has helped the Golden State Warriors win three NBA titles in the last five years. Along with being a three-time NBA champion, Green has been named an All-Star three times, he was named to the All-NBA Team twice and he was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He was also a member of the 2016 USA Basketball Team and he won a gold medal in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Cousins was Green’s teammate this past season and he helped the Warriors reach the NBA Finals, only to lose to the Toronto Raptors. However, Cousins has put together a strong career, being named to the All-Star team four times, being named to the All-NBA Second Team twice and he was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2011. During the offseason, Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers so he will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Wall has been out of action since the end of December due to heel injury as well as a torn Achilles. In his career, Wall has been named to the All-Star team five times, he was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2017 and was selected to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team in 2015. The Kentucky Alum was selected by the Washington Wizards No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA Draft.